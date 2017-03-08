Tracee Ellis Ross Explains What She Loves About Her Body

Tracee Ellis Ross looked incredible while posing for the cover of Health magazine‘s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 10.

Here is what the 44-year-old Black-ish actress shared with the mag:

On what she loves about her body as she’s getting older: “I love my butt in a way I didn’t growing up. I really didn’t like it growing up. It was so much bigger than everyone else’s, and I wanted jeans to look the way they did on everyone else, and mine didn’t. I’ve been—to a certain extent—at odds with my body for many years, wanting it to be something other than it was, wanting myself to be something other than I was.”

On how her style has evolved: “I’ve always dressed the same way. I love a slim-fitted blazer, a high-waisted trouser. I love dresses and sweatpants. I think less is more, simple is good, and black is always key. It makes anything look good—even sweatpants! Put a fancy jacket over it, and no one will know.”

On the best thing she’s ever done for her body: “One, talk nice to it. And two, find workouts that make me feel good.”

For more from Tracee, visit Health.com!