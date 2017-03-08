Tracee Ellis Ross Explains What She Loves About Her Body

Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 2:26 am

Tracee Ellis Ross looked incredible while posing for the cover of Health magazine‘s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 10.

Here is what the 44-year-old Black-ish actress shared with the mag:

On what she loves about her body as she’s getting older: “I love my butt in a way I didn’t growing up. I really didn’t like it growing up. It was so much bigger than everyone else’s, and I wanted jeans to look the way they did on everyone else, and mine didn’t. I’ve been—to a certain extent—at odds with my body for many years, wanting it to be something other than it was, wanting myself to be something other than I was.”

On how her style has evolved: “I’ve always dressed the same way. I love a slim-fitted blazer, a high-waisted trouser. I love dresses and sweatpants. I think less is more, simple is good, and black is always key. It makes anything look good—even sweatpants! Put a fancy jacket over it, and no one will know.”

On the best thing she’s ever done for her body: “One, talk nice to it. And two, find workouts that make me feel good.”

For more from Tracee, visit Health.com!
Photos: James White for Health
