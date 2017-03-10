Nicki Minaj Offers Remy Ma $500,000 If She Drops a Hit in 72 Hours

Nicki Minaj just dropped three new singles including a response to Remy Ma‘s diss track and now she’s offering her rival a half million dollars if she can complete two tasks.

The 34-year-old rapper will give Remy the money if she releases a hit song in the next 72 hours and if she can book a television interview without talking about Nicki.

“Diss records can’t be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here at Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them,” Nicki wrote in a note on Instagram.

“Next week I’ll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on Billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u now here,” Nicki added. “Love to all my bad bitches. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.”

Make sure to listen to “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed” right now.