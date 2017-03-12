Louis CK to Host 'SNL' with Musical Guests The Chainsmokers in April!

Louis CK is heading to Saturday Night Live!

The 49-year-old comedian will be hosting NBC sketch show on April 8 along with musical guests The Chainsmokers.

This will be the fourth time that Louis will host SNL.

The first time he hosted the show was back in 2012 and hasn’t been on the show since 2015.

We’re excited to see what Louis CK has in store for us!