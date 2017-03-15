Nicola Peltz & Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Take Her Dog to Lunch!

Nicola Peltz and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid are matching in denim jackets while stepping out for lunch together on Tuesday afternoon (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old Transformers actress and the 17-year-old model brought her adorable dog along for the lunch outing.

Nicola most recently starred in the pilot for the potential series When the Street Lights Go On, but it didn’t get picked up. Her movie Our House, also starring Thomas Mann, is currently in post-production.