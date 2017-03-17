Angelina Jolie Meets with the Archbishop of Canterbury

Angelina Jolie is continuing her work with the UNHCR while in Europe and she has met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in her latest outing.

The archbishop tweeted out photos form his meeting with Angelina, which took place on Thursday (March 16) at Lambeth Palace in London, England.

“Privilege to welcome UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie. Discussed refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict,” he tweeted.

Angelina previously met with the archbishop at the opening of the Center for Peace and Security at the London School of Economics in 2015.