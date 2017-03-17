Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action &amp; Animated Versions Revealed!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Marion Cotillard Welcomes Second Child - a Baby Girl!

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 1:21 am

Angelina Jolie Meets with the Archbishop of Canterbury

Angelina Jolie is continuing her work with the UNHCR while in Europe and she has met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in her latest outing.

The archbishop tweeted out photos form his meeting with Angelina, which took place on Thursday (March 16) at Lambeth Palace in London, England.

“Privilege to welcome UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie. Discussed refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict,” he tweeted.

Angelina previously met with the archbishop at the opening of the Center for Peace and Security at the London School of Economics in 2015.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

