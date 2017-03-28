Top Stories
Tue, 28 March 2017 at 6:24 pm

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Dating in Real Life!

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are dating and they have seemingly confirmed their relationship!

The 28-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor, who both star on The CW’s Supergirl, were spotted kissing passionately at the beach in Cancun this week and there are photos to prove it.

Melissa and Chris film the series up in Vancouver, Canada and they have been seen walking each other’s dogs on several occasions this month.

Melissa filed for divorce from her husband Blake Jenner back in December and it was reported that Chris split from his girlfriend Hanna Mangan-Lawrence in January.

DO YOU THINK Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood make a hot couple?
