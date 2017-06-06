Top Stories
George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 1:55 pm

George & Amal Clooney Picked Very Popular Names for Their Babies!

George and Amal Clooney picked out some very popular baby names for their new twins!

The famous couple welcomed their boy and girl today (June 6), Alexander and Ella, and now, everyone wants to know just how popular the names are in the States.

It turns out, Ella was the 17th most popular name in the USA in 2016. 7866 baby girls were named Ella last year! In addition, the name has been in the top 20 female names since 2008.

Alexander has been a very popular name for years! 13321 baby boys were named Alexander last year, making it the 11th most popular male name. In fact, Alexander has been in the top 20 most popular boy names since 2000. This information can be found on the Social Security website.

Photos: Getty
