'24: Legacy' Cancelled at Fox, New Reboot Already in the Works

Fox just cancelled 24: Legacy, but that doesn’t mean the franchise itself is dead.

The reboot, which starred Corey Hawkins, will not return for a second season, but the network is eyeing a new take on the series, according to THR.

Fox is reportedly in talks with producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer to possibly remake it as an anthology.

The network “remains confident that 24 will return for a new incarnation that would be built around 24′s famous real-time storytelling device,” the mag reports.

24: Legacy wrapped its 12th and final episode with 6.3 million viewers.