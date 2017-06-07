Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 9:52 pm

'24: Legacy' Cancelled at Fox, New Reboot Already in the Works

'24: Legacy' Cancelled at Fox, New Reboot Already in the Works

Fox just cancelled 24: Legacy, but that doesn’t mean the franchise itself is dead.

The reboot, which starred Corey Hawkins, will not return for a second season, but the network is eyeing a new take on the series, according to THR.

Fox is reportedly in talks with producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer to possibly remake it as an anthology.

The network “remains confident that 24 will return for a new incarnation that would be built around 24′s famous real-time storytelling device,” the mag reports.

24: Legacy wrapped its 12th and final episode with 6.3 million viewers.
Just Jared on Facebook
24 legacy cancelled by fox 01
24 legacy cancelled by fox 02
24 legacy cancelled by fox 03
24 legacy cancelled by fox 04
24 legacy cancelled by fox 05

Photos: Fox
Posted to: 24, 24: Legacy, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop