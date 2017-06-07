Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Alex Rodriguez's Ex Is Threatening to Release Their Private Messages

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 9:56 am

Kit Harrington Reads Love Poem To Nicole Kidman On 'Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Kit Harington made an appearance on last night’s (June 6) special London edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden, and shared his love for the other guest of the evening, Nicole Kidman.

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones showcased his admiration for the 49-year-old actress with a special poem called, “I Have A Bad Crush On Nicole Kidman“.

“Nicole Kidman, I have a really bad crush on you. I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you that you’re a very good actress and also I think you’re very good looking,” Kit read aloud to the audience. “I’ve also really enjoyed your work for a long time, and I’ve also fancied you for a long time. Fancied in English means I think you’re hot. Unfortunately for you, I think that my girlfriend is hotter and therefore we can’t date. James Corden I really liked you until I recently found out that you’re a West Ham fan, and now all I feel towards you is pitty. Your family must be very disappointed.”

Later in the show, Nicole also suggests that Kit should propose to his girlfriend Rose Leslie, who he just moved into a new apartment with – Watch after the cut!


Nicole Kidman Pressures Kit Harrington to Pop the Question

Kit Harrington & Ed Sheeran’s Friendship Began at a Urinal
