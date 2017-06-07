Kit Harrington Reads Love Poem To Nicole Kidman On 'Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Kit Harington made an appearance on last night’s (June 6) special London edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden, and shared his love for the other guest of the evening, Nicole Kidman.

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones showcased his admiration for the 49-year-old actress with a special poem called, “I Have A Bad Crush On Nicole Kidman“.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kit Harington

“Nicole Kidman, I have a really bad crush on you. I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you that you’re a very good actress and also I think you’re very good looking,” Kit read aloud to the audience. “I’ve also really enjoyed your work for a long time, and I’ve also fancied you for a long time. Fancied in English means I think you’re hot. Unfortunately for you, I think that my girlfriend is hotter and therefore we can’t date. James Corden I really liked you until I recently found out that you’re a West Ham fan, and now all I feel towards you is pitty. Your family must be very disappointed.”

Later in the show, Nicole also suggests that Kit should propose to his girlfriend Rose Leslie, who he just moved into a new apartment with – Watch after the cut!



Kit Harrington Penned a Love Poem to Nicole Kidman

Click inside to watch the rest of Nicole Kidman and Kit Harington’s appearance…



Nicole Kidman Pressures Kit Harrington to Pop the Question



Kit Harrington & Ed Sheeran’s Friendship Began at a Urinal