Matty Healy's Mom Responds to Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Lyrics Thought to Be About Her Son

Matty Healy‘s mom Denise Welch was asked about Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department.

If you don’t know, Taylor released her new album last week to rave reviews, and many fans believe there’s a number of songs written about The 1975 singer.

Now, his mom has become involved in the narrative.

Keep reading to find out what Matty Healy’s mom had to say…

While on the UK talk show Loose Women, host Nadia Sawalha asked Denise, “Taylor Swift has a new album out, have you heard it?”

Denise seemingly jokingly responded, “I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all. I haven’t heard anything about it. Anyway, I wish her all the best.”

Matty just broke his silence about the album, too.