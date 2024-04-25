Top Stories
Apr 25, 2024 at 2:29 pm
By JJ Staff

Margot Robbie Films With Shirtless Colin Farrell On Set Of 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are putting in work on the set of their new movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The costars were spotted filming together on a ranch in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 25), and it appears that Colin will be shirtless in the scene.

In the scene, it appears that Margot and Colin are sharing a passionate moment while standing beside a car. The pair is standing close together, and in some photos Margot brushes her hands across Colin‘s face.

The movie will see Margot and Colin working with director Kogonada. Little is known about the project yet, but it’s been described as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them” by Variety.

We got some pics of Margot after a day on set earlier this month.

Did you see that Margot is partnering with another actress for an exciting new movie inspired by an iconic comic book character? Spoiler alert: It’s not Harley Quinn!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell on set in the gallery…
Credit: CPR/D.Sanchez; Photos: Backgrid
