Margot Robbie Wraps Up Another Day of Filming 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' in L.A.

Margot Robbie is finishing work for the day.

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and producer made her through set and out to her ride after she wrapped filming for her upcoming movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey for the day on Thursday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

Margot was seen leaving set in a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and white sneakers accessorized with pink headphones.

Earlier in the day, Margot was seen arriving on set wearing a blue and white jersey.

It was first announced in February that Margot and Colin Farrell will be starring in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey from director Kogonada.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Variety reports that the movie is described as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them” and is being been billed as a fantasy romance.

It was also recently announced that Margot has an exciting project in the works with Olivia Wilde!

