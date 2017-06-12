'American Idol' Auditions Will Take Place in 19 Cities!

Singers who want to audition for the upcoming return of American Idol will have many opportunities to do so as auditions will be held in 19 cities around the country this summer!

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the first episode of Idol airing, ABC just announced the dates of the auditions for the reboot of the singing competition.

Katy Perry, who will be a judge on the new season, announced the news on Good Morning America on Monday (June 12).

“I’m so excited to be apart of the search for the next American Idol,” Katy said. “Auditions are open. So what are you waiting for? I want to hear from you! Head to AmericanIdol.com for all the details.”

You can currently send in your audition online or go to one of the open audition cities.

Click inside for the audition dates…

West Bus Tour

Portland, OR – August 17

Oakland, CA – August 20

Provo, UT – August 23

Denver, CO – August 26

Omaha, NE – August 29

Tulsa, OK – September 1

Shreveport, LA – September 4

Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7

East Bus Tour

Orlando, FL – August 17

Miami, FL – August 19

Atlanta, GA – August 22

Charleston, SC – August 25

Asheville, NC – August 27

Louisville, KY – August 30

Pittsburgh, PA – September 3

Annapolis, MD – September 5

Boston, MA – September 8

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – September 11

New Orleans, LA – September 14

(Locations and dates subject to change.)