'American Idol' Auditions Will Take Place in 19 Cities!
Singers who want to audition for the upcoming return of American Idol will have many opportunities to do so as auditions will be held in 19 cities around the country this summer!
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the first episode of Idol airing, ABC just announced the dates of the auditions for the reboot of the singing competition.
Katy Perry, who will be a judge on the new season, announced the news on Good Morning America on Monday (June 12).
“I’m so excited to be apart of the search for the next American Idol,” Katy said. “Auditions are open. So what are you waiting for? I want to hear from you! Head to AmericanIdol.com for all the details.”
You can currently send in your audition online or go to one of the open audition cities.
American Idol auditions are NOW OPEN!@katyperry is ready! Head to https://t.co/mVQvediMg2 for more @AmericanIdol info! #TheNextIdol pic.twitter.com/NSCqcjzKCC
— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 12, 2017
West Bus Tour
Portland, OR – August 17
Oakland, CA – August 20
Provo, UT – August 23
Denver, CO – August 26
Omaha, NE – August 29
Tulsa, OK – September 1
Shreveport, LA – September 4
Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7
East Bus Tour
Orlando, FL – August 17
Miami, FL – August 19
Atlanta, GA – August 22
Charleston, SC – August 25
Asheville, NC – August 27
Louisville, KY – August 30
Pittsburgh, PA – September 3
Annapolis, MD – September 5
Boston, MA – September 8
Open Audition Cities
Chicago, IL – September 11
New Orleans, LA – September 14
(Locations and dates subject to change.)