Top Stories
Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 12:24 am

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Enjoy a Lunch Date in WeHo

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Enjoy a Lunch Date in WeHo

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi share a laugh as they step out on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The longtime couple enjoyed a lunch date together before doing some shopping on the sunny afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen and Portia shared a sweet goodbye kiss before parting ways to continue with their days.

In case you missed it, Portia‘s hit show Arrested Development was renewed for a season 5 on Netflix! Filming for the new show will start soon and will hit the streaming site in 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres portia de rossi show off some sweet pda in weho01
ellen degeneres portia de rossi show off some sweet pda in weho02
ellen degeneres portia de rossi show off some sweet pda in weho03
ellen degeneres portia de rossi show off some sweet pda in weho04
ellen degeneres portia de rossi show off some sweet pda in weho05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Betafish

    Adorable.