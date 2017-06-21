Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Enjoy a Lunch Date in WeHo

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi share a laugh as they step out on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The longtime couple enjoyed a lunch date together before doing some shopping on the sunny afternoon.

Ellen and Portia shared a sweet goodbye kiss before parting ways to continue with their days.

In case you missed it, Portia‘s hit show Arrested Development was renewed for a season 5 on Netflix! Filming for the new show will start soon and will hit the streaming site in 2018.