Katie Holmes & Patrick Stewart Start Shooting 'The Gift'

Patrick Stewart and Katie Holmes have started filming their new movie The Gift!

The 76-year-old actor and the 38-year-old actress shared this adorable exchange before walking arm-in-arm down the street on Thursday (June 22) in Montreal, Quebec.

Patrick looked dapper in a gingham suit, while Katie sported a white blouse, purple cardigan, orange skirt, and flats.

Not many details are known about the project yet, but it will be helmed by Quebec director Claude Lalonde, according to the Montreal Journal.

Production will reportedly take place in the Canadian city until mid-July.

You can also catch Katie on the big screen in Logan Lucky when it hits theaters on August 18. Meanwhile, Patrick will voice the poop emoji in The Emoji Movie, set for a July 28 release date!