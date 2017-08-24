Alec Baldwin's Trump Says Goodbye to Grim Reaper Bannon on Special 'SNL' (Video)

Alec Baldwin made a special appearance on the final episode of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition to reprise his Emmy-nominated role as President Donald Trump.

The actor parodied Trump‘s rally in Arizona this week and joked about the president’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, the solar eclipse, and the firing of Steve Bannon.

Baldwin brought out the “Grim Reaper” version of Bannon to give him a “proper goodbye.”

“Steve is going onto Breitbart where he’ll be fighting the good fight against globalist cucks like my son-in-law Jared,” he said.

“You’ve only made me more powerful,” the Grim Reaper replied with an evil laugh. “I’m going to crush you.”