Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know

It was just confirmed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting a baby with Travis Scott, due in February.

While you probably know a lot about Kylie – she does star in two reality shows, after all – you might not know a lot about her baby daddy.

Travis, whose real name is Jacques Webster, Jr., is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Houston, Texas.

He signed to Epic Records in 2012, and to Very G.O.O.D. Beats, the production wing of Kanye West‘s GOOD Music label.

Here are 5 more fast facts about Travis: