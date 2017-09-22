Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know
It was just confirmed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting a baby with Travis Scott, due in February.
While you probably know a lot about Kylie – she does star in two reality shows, after all – you might not know a lot about her baby daddy.
Travis, whose real name is Jacques Webster, Jr., is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Houston, Texas.
He signed to Epic Records in 2012, and to Very G.O.O.D. Beats, the production wing of Kanye West‘s GOOD Music label.
Here are 5 more fast facts about Travis:
- His family didn’t want him to do music. “The most ironic thing is my grandfather has his masters in music composition, he was a jazz composer. My dad was a musician too, he played more like soul music. He dad was a drummer and he plays the piano. That’s where I get my whole music theory from, my pops and my grandfather.”
- He can’t stand sour cream. He told Complex about a time when Kanye brought sour cream-loaded tacos into the studio. However, he still ate them. “I wasn’t going to be like, ‘No, I’m not f–king with this taco man. You put this s–t on this nice plate, but I’m not about to eat it.’ That taco was so f–king disgusting.”
- He chose his stage name because of his uncle. He told Grantland, “[He] was like my favorite relative. I looked up to him. He always just had swag. Always made good decisions, good business decisions.”
- He’s been playing instruments since age three. Travis played the drums at age three and the piano at five. He first started producing beats at the age of 10.
- He would rather have a studio than a bed. “[I] slept in a chair,” he revealed, explaining that he built a makeshift studio in high school.
