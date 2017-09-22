Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

'Price Is Right' Contestants Get Five $1.00 Spins in a Row, Break a Record! (Video)

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 6:34 pm

Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know

Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know

It was just confirmed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting a baby with Travis Scott, due in February.

While you probably know a lot about Kylie – she does star in two reality shows, after all – you might not know a lot about her baby daddy.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Isn’t the Only Pregnant Celeb – These Stars Are Expecting Too!

Travis, whose real name is Jacques Webster, Jr., is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Houston, Texas.

He signed to Epic Records in 2012, and to Very G.O.O.D. Beats, the production wing of Kanye West‘s GOOD Music label.

Here are 5 more fast facts about Travis:

  • His family didn’t want him to do music. “The most ironic thing is my grandfather has his masters in music composition, he was a jazz composer. My dad was a musician too, he played more like soul music. He dad was a drummer and he plays the piano. That’s where I get my whole music theory from, my pops and my grandfather.”
  • He can’t stand sour cream. He told Complex about a time when Kanye brought sour cream-loaded tacos into the studio. However, he still ate them. “I wasn’t going to be like, ‘No, I’m not f–king with this taco man. You put this s–t on this nice plate, but I’m not about to eat it.’ That taco was so f–king disgusting.”

    • Click inside to read more…

  • He chose his stage name because of his uncle. He told Grantland, “[He] was like my favorite relative. I looked up to him. He always just had swag. Always made good decisions, good business decisions.”
  • He’s been playing instruments since age three. Travis played the drums at age three and the piano at five. He first started producing beats at the age of 10.
  • He would rather have a studio than a bed. “[I] slept in a chair,” he revealed, explaining that he built a makeshift studio in high school.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: 5 fast facts, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr