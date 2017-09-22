Kylie Jenner's Due Date for First Pregnancy Is in February!

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott and her due date is sooner than you’d think!

The 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is expecting her new addition in February, according to People.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis,” the source added.

Another source explained, “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about…Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Kylie and Travis have been dating since April.

We have reached out to Kylie‘s rep to confirm the exciting news.