Adriana Lima Packs on the PDA with Boyfriend Metin Hara!

Adriana Lima and Metin Hara are still going strong!

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel and her Turkish writer boyfriend was spotted arriving at a gym together on Friday afternoon (October 6) in Miami Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

Adriana showed off her super toned abs in an all black outfit as she and Metin were spotted holding hands and sharing a few kisses.

The couple first went public with their relationship back in July where they stepped out for dinner in Turkey.

10+ pictures inside of the couple heading to the gym…