Sun, 08 October 2017 at 10:02 am

Natalie Portman & Ellen Page Lend Support at LA Dance Project Gala

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied walk the red carpet at the L.A. Dance Project’s Annual Gala at L.A. Dance Project on Saturday night (October 7) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the event were Ellen Page and girlfriend Emma Portner, who is a professional dancer, Rashida Jones, and actress Jennifer Grey, among many others.

If you didn’t know, Benjamin founded the dance company!

FYI: Natalie is wearing Dior.

natalie portman la dance project 01
natalie portman la dance project 02
natalie portman la dance project 03
natalie portman la dance project 04
natalie portman la dance project 05
natalie portman la dance project 06
natalie portman la dance project 07
natalie portman la dance project 08
natalie portman la dance project 09
natalie portman la dance project 10
natalie portman la dance project 11
natalie portman la dance project 12
natalie portman la dance project 13
natalie portman la dance project 14
natalie portman la dance project 15
natalie portman la dance project 16
natalie portman la dance project 17
natalie portman la dance project 18
natalie portman la dance project 19
natalie portman la dance project 20
natalie portman la dance project 21
natalie portman la dance project 22
natalie portman la dance project 23

