Natalie Portman & Ellen Page Lend Support at LA Dance Project Gala

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied walk the red carpet at the L.A. Dance Project’s Annual Gala at L.A. Dance Project on Saturday night (October 7) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the event were Ellen Page and girlfriend Emma Portner, who is a professional dancer, Rashida Jones, and actress Jennifer Grey, among many others.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

If you didn’t know, Benjamin founded the dance company!

FYI: Natalie is wearing Dior.

Check out the photos from the star-studded event below…