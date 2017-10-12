Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 12:52 am

Jennifer Lawrence Joins Angelina Jolie at 'Faces Places' Premiere in WeHo

Jennifer Lawrence Joins Angelina Jolie at 'Faces Places' Premiere in WeHo

Jennifer Lawrence is a vision in white as she arrives at the premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday night (October 11) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress was joined at the event by fellow Oscar winner Angelina Jolie along with the film’s directors Agnes Varda and JR.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Faces Places follows the journey of Agnes an JR‘s unlikely friendship as they film throughout rural France and meet the locals along the way.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a L Wells Bridal dress.

10+ picture inside of Jennifer Lawrence and Angelina Jolie at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 01
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 02
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 03
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 04
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 05
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 06
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 07
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 08
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 09
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 10
jennifer lawrence joins angelina jolie at faces places premiere in weho 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr