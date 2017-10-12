Jennifer Lawrence Joins Angelina Jolie at 'Faces Places' Premiere in WeHo

Jennifer Lawrence is a vision in white as she arrives at the premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday night (October 11) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress was joined at the event by fellow Oscar winner Angelina Jolie along with the film’s directors Agnes Varda and JR.

Faces Places follows the journey of Agnes an JR‘s unlikely friendship as they film throughout rural France and meet the locals along the way.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a L Wells Bridal dress.

