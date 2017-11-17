Katharine McPhee: 'I Fall In Love Too Easily' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Katharine McPhee‘s new album I Fall In Love Too Easily is out now, which you can listen to right here!

The 33-year-old American Idol alum returned with her fifth studio album on Friday (November 17).

The 10-track collection of romantic standards was produced by Don Was and recorded at the famed Capitol Recording Studios.

“I wanted to do a record people could make out to. It’s the most romantic music in the world. All of the songs tell stories. That’s why I love them so much,” Katharine says of the record, which includes covers of Nina Simone‘s “Everything Must Change” and Frank Sinatra‘s “Night and Day.”

Listen to the album below! You can also download the album on iTunes.