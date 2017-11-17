Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 12:11 pm

Katharine McPhee: 'I Fall In Love Too Easily' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Katharine McPhee: 'I Fall In Love Too Easily' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Katharine McPhee‘s new album I Fall In Love Too Easily is out now, which you can listen to right here!

The 33-year-old American Idol alum returned with her fifth studio album on Friday (November 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

The 10-track collection of romantic standards was produced by Don Was and recorded at the famed Capitol Recording Studios.

“I wanted to do a record people could make out to. It’s the most romantic music in the world. All of the songs tell stories. That’s why I love them so much,” Katharine says of the record, which includes covers of Nina Simone‘s “Everything Must Change” and Frank Sinatra‘s “Night and Day.”

Listen to the album below! You can also download the album on iTunes.
