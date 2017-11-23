Jennifer Hudson Sings Her Face Off for Pentatonix Christmas Special - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson proves why she is an Oscar and Grammy-winning performer with the amazing vocal performance she gives while singing “How Great Thou Art” for the A Very Pentatonix Christmas special.

The special is not airing until Monday (November 27), but NBC revealed a sneak peek at the performance this week to get fans excited for the show.

The a Capella group’s rendition of the holiday classic featuring Jennifer is on their new album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, in stores now.

Catch the special on Monday night at 10/9c!



How Great Thou Art – Pentatonix featuring Jennifer Hudson