Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Make an Adorable Couple on the Red Carpet at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2018!

Could Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis be any cuter together?

The two walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on Sunday (December 3) in Mountain View, Calif.

The two also served as presenters during the event.

The Breakthrough Prize honors top achievements in the fields of physics, life sciences and mathematics. Morgan Freeman hosted the event, which featured a performance by Wiz Khalifa.

Wiz posed on the red carpet with both Izabela Guedes and Nana Ou-Yang.

FYI: Mila is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.