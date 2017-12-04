Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 12:08 am

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Make an Adorable Couple on the Red Carpet at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2018!

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Make an Adorable Couple on the Red Carpet at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2018!

Could Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis be any cuter together?

The two walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on Sunday (December 3) in Mountain View, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashton Kutcher

The two also served as presenters during the event.

The Breakthrough Prize honors top achievements in the fields of physics, life sciences and mathematics. Morgan Freeman hosted the event, which featured a performance by Wiz Khalifa.

Wiz posed on the red carpet with both Izabela Guedes and Nana Ou-Yang.

FYI: Mila is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
mila kunis ashton kutcher 2018 breakthrough 01
mila kunis ashton kutcher 2018 breakthrough 02
mila kunis ashton kutcher 2018 breakthrough 03
mila kunis ashton kutcher 2018 breakthrough 04
mila kunis ashton kutcher 2018 breakthrough 05
mila kunis ashton kutcher 2018 breakthrough 09
mila kunis ashton kutcher 2018 breakthrough 10

Posted to: Ashton Kutcher, Izabela Guedes, Mila Kunis, Nana Ou-Yang

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr