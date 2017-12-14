Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 2:11 am

Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber is getting back in the groove!

The 23-year-old “What Do You Mean?” pop superstar posted two short videos on his Instagram on Wednesday (December 13).

“I’m gonna get this dancing thing down,” he captioned one of the posts. In the video, Justin does a twirl to the sound of Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect”! In the other clip, he nails a forward tumble.

Keep up the good work, Justin! Watch the cute clips of the entertainer in practice mode below.

Photos: Instagram: @JustinBieber
