Charli XCX: 'Pop 2' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Charli XCX has a new mixtape out!

The 25-year-old British entertainer just dropped her latest mixtape Pop 2 – and you can stream it here!

Charli‘s new album features collaborations with tons of other artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, Brooke Candy, and Kim Petras.

Last week, Charli‘s song “Out of My Head” with Tove Lo and Alma was released.



Pop 2 follows Charli‘s Number 1 Angel mixtape – which was released back in March.

You can download Charli‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Pop 2 below!