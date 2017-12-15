Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 1:12 am

Charli XCX: 'Pop 2' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Charli XCX: 'Pop 2' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Charli XCX has a new mixtape out!

The 25-year-old British entertainer just dropped her latest mixtape Pop 2 – and you can stream it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli XCX

Charli‘s new album features collaborations with tons of other artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, Brooke Candy, and Kim Petras.

Last week, Charli‘s song “Out of My Head” with Tove Lo and Alma was released.

Pop 2 follows Charli‘s Number 1 Angel mixtape – which was released back in March.

You can download Charli‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Pop 2 below!
