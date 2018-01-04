Lucy Hale & Tyler Posey's 'Truth or Dare' Gets Scary First Trailer - Watch Now!

Check out the first trailer for Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey‘s Truth or Dare!

Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali co-star in the supernatural thriller.

In the flick, a group of friends start playing a harmless game of “Truth or Dare,” but it turns deadly very very instantly. While playing, someone-or something-begins to punish those who tell a lie-or refuse the dare.

Truth or Dare is set to hit theaters on April 27th, 2018.

Watch the brand new trailer for the film below…