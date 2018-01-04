Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 10:00 am

Lucy Hale & Tyler Posey's 'Truth or Dare' Gets Scary First Trailer - Watch Now!

Lucy Hale & Tyler Posey's 'Truth or Dare' Gets Scary First Trailer - Watch Now!

Check out the first trailer for Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey‘s Truth or Dare!

Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali co-star in the supernatural thriller.

In the flick, a group of friends start playing a harmless game of “Truth or Dare,” but it turns deadly very very instantly. While playing, someone-or something-begins to punish those who tell a lie-or refuse the dare.

Truth or Dare is set to hit theaters on April 27th, 2018.

Watch the brand new trailer for the film below…
