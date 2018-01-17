Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 9:00 am

Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary, Becomes Highest Paid Woman on Primetime Drama

Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary, Becomes Highest Paid Woman on Primetime Drama

Ellen Pompeo is on the cover of THR‘s new issue discussing her reworked deal to pay her $575,000 per episode on Grey’s Anatomy (totaling over $20 million per year), making her the highest-paid actress on a primetime drama.

Here’s what the star had to share with the mag:

On how Patrick Dempsey leaving the show changed things: For me, Patrick [Dempsey] leaving the show [in 2015] was a defining moment, deal-wise. They could always use him as leverage against me — ‘We don’t need you; we have Patrick’ — which they did for years. I don’t know if they also did that to him, because he and I never discussed our deals. There were many times where I reached out about joining together to negotiate, but he was never interested in that. At one point, I asked for $5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is Grey’s Anatomy and I’m Meredith Grey. They wouldn’t give it to me. And I could have walked away, so why didn’t I? It’s my show; I’m the number one. I’m sure I felt what a lot of these other actresses feel: Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy? You feel conflicted but then you figure, “I’m not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house.”

On how she negotiated her record-breaking new deal: “What happened is that I went to Shonda and I said, ‘If you’re moving on to Netflix and you want the show to go down, I’m cool with that. But if you want it to continue, I need to be incentivized. I need to feel empowered and to feel ownership of this show.’”

On her meeting with Harvey Weinstein: “My agent once sent me to see Harvey, too. I went right up to his room at the Peninsula, which I would never normally do, but Harvey was a New York guy, so it made sense. Plus, it was in the middle of the day, and he had an assistant there. He didn’t try anything on me. Had he, I’m a little rough around the edges and I grew up around some very tough people, so I probably would have picked up a vase and cracked him over the f*cking head. But I also feel completely comfortable saying that I walked into that room batting the shit out of my eyelashes. My goal in that room was to charm him, as it is in most rooms like that.”

For more from Ellen, and to find out the full details of her money incentives on the show, visit HollywoodReporter.com. Ellen‘s new deal is for two more seasons.
ellen pompeo thr 01
ellen pompeo thr 02

Credit: Hollywood Reporter
Ellen Pompeo, Magazine

  • Ausangel01

    So it’s okay to work out a deal that leaves the Studio no choice and Patrick no choice other than to leave so his family suffers but not the other way around? And if you never two never spoke about deals how do you know that Patrick would have done the same thing to you?

    You say you would have cracked Harvey over the head with a Vase but you went in there batting your lashes so you could get an advantage…sounds like you went in there with the mindset of doing whatever you can even whoring yourself out in order to get a job. Yeah great example you’re setting for your daughter.

  • 777

    WTF are you talking about? Leave Patric no choice but to leave?? He left because he wanted to, he wanted to go be a race driver.

  • mafragias

    plus he probably had an affair from the show and he wanted to keep his marriage….

  • J.K.

    Wow her words are terrible.

  • Ausangel01

    She also said she wanted more money and that she was THE SHOW! She probably gave them no choice and instead of creating more drama for the show Patrick left. Who wants to work with someone that thinks they’re the reason the entire show works, and that they’re the greatest thing since the creation of sliced bread. I have no idea why anyone on that show stays because of this ego maniac!

  • 777

    Dude, get your head out of your ass. This new contract comes 3 years after Patrick chose to leave. He wanted to focus on car racing. What don’t you get?!?!

  • 777

    Ha wanted to leave way before he did, and the only reason he stayed was money. This guy is talking straight out of his ass.

  • gwen

    Wow, I don’t really know what to think about her interview. I like her honesty but she comes off as a little full of herself.

  • moody

    she sounds like a bitch.

  • summer

    I haven’t liked her for the past few years because of that.

  • Havana

  • Ash

    Wow what a conceited bitch!