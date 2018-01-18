Prince William Debuts Newly Shaved Head

Prince William debuted a newly shaved head at an appearance today!

The 35-year-old royal was seen making an appearance at the Evelina Children’s Hospital to celebrate the national roll out of “Step into Health,” a program to help ex-servicemen and women find employment in the National Health Service on Thursday (January 18) in London, England.

Prince William recently joked about his hair to a group of hairstylists.

