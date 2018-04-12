Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 8:48 pm

Meghan Markle Jets Back to the US Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Jets Back to the US Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is making an important stop in the US ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old actress was reportedly spotted arriving at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday (April 12) in Chicago, Ill.

Meghan was dressed in all black as she attempted to stay incognito while accompanied by four bodyguards.

She was seen while heading inside VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre, where she most likely submitted for a family visa, and applied as a partner or spouse.

The process took about 10 minutes and the entire office was cleared for her.

Meghan is set to marry Harry on May 19th.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr