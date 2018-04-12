Meghan Markle Jets Back to the US Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is making an important stop in the US ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old actress was reportedly spotted arriving at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday (April 12) in Chicago, Ill.

Meghan was dressed in all black as she attempted to stay incognito while accompanied by four bodyguards.

She was seen while heading inside VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre, where she most likely submitted for a family visa, and applied as a partner or spouse.

The process took about 10 minutes and the entire office was cleared for her.

Meghan is set to marry Harry on May 19th.