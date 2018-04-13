Ricky Martin Presents Britney Spears with Vanguard Award at GLAAD Media Awards 2018 - Watch Here!

Ricky Martin strikes a pose alongside Britney Spears backstage at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (April 12) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old entertainer hit the stage to present Britney, 36, with the Vanguard Award, which is given to those who have made an impact promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.

“Britney could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following that says nothing and does nothing but instead, she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable,” Ricky expressed during his introduction.

“This is so incredibly amazing. I wrote this speech, and I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s normal, and to be different is unusual or seen as strange,” Britney said during her speech. “But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing.”

Watch Britney‘s full acceptance speech below…



Britney Spears Sends Message of Acceptance & Love | GLAAD 2018

FYI: Britney is wearing a Giannina Azar dress and Louboutin shoes.