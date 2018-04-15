Ashton Kutcher Joins 'The Ranch' Co-Star Sam Elliott at ACM Awards 2018

Ashton Kutcher suits up on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old actor was joined at the event by his The Ranch co-star Sam Elliott. They are presenters at the show this evening.

“TONIGHT! I’m presenting on the 53rd #ACMawards. Don’t miss it! Tune in at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access,” Ashton tweeted ahead of the show.

The latest batch of The Ranch episodes was released in December and a third season will arrive later this year.