Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella End Their Engagement &amp; Announce Split After 6 Years

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 9:51 pm

Ashton Kutcher Joins 'The Ranch' Co-Star Sam Elliott at ACM Awards 2018

Ashton Kutcher Joins 'The Ranch' Co-Star Sam Elliott at ACM Awards 2018

Ashton Kutcher suits up on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old actor was joined at the event by his The Ranch co-star Sam Elliott. They are presenters at the show this evening.

“TONIGHT! I’m presenting on the 53rd #ACMawards. Don’t miss it! Tune in at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access,” Ashton tweeted ahead of the show.

The latest batch of The Ranch episodes was released in December and a third season will arrive later this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashton kutcher sam elliott acm awards 2018 01
ashton kutcher sam elliott acm awards 2018 02
ashton kutcher sam elliott acm awards 2018 03
ashton kutcher sam elliott acm awards 2018 04
ashton kutcher sam elliott acm awards 2018 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, ACM Awards, Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr