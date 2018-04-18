Mindy Kaling Received Flowers On Set from BJ Novak!

Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 7:00 am

Mindy Kaling films a scene for her upcoming movie Late Night on Monday afternoon (April 16) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted in several outfits while filming in midtown Manhattan.

Mindy took to Instagram Stories the next day to share a photo of the bouquet of flowers she received on set from ex-boyfriend BJ Novak.

“The prettiest flowers from [BJ],” Mindy captioned the pic. She added a “still friends” emoji and also wrote, “White flowers are very classy for me. I’m sorry; white fleurs.”

The note from BJ read, “Congrats on Day 1. ‘Love’ ‘B’”
