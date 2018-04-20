Michael C. Hall Searches for Missing Daughter in 'Safe' Trailer

Michael C. Hall is returning to television in his first live-action series regular role since Dexter ended in 2013!

The 47-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor will be starring in the new Netflix series Safe, which will debut on May 10.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael C. Hall

The series is about widowed surgeon Tom Delaney (Hall), who begins unearthing dark secrets about the people closest to him after his teenage daughter goes missing.

Starring alongside Michael in the series are Amanda Abbington, Hannah Arterton, Louis Greatorex, Raj Paul, and Joplin Sibtain.