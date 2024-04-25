Who Is J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Katya Kuropas!

Expect to hear J.J. McCarthy‘s name quite early if you’re tuning in for the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off tonight (April 25).

While you may have followed the 21-year-old future NFL quarterback’s career at the University of Michigan, you may not know that he’s engaged to his longtime love Katya Kuropas!

According to J.J.‘s Instagram, he began seeing Katya in 2018.

He’s written some really sweet tributes to her over the years, including this one from his Instagram in 2021: “Three trips around the sun with the love of my life. I honestly do not even know where I would be without this girl in my life. I simply do not deserve her because of the kind of woman she is. The pureness in her heart and soul is just one the many qualities that make this girl so incredible. I am beyond blessed and grateful for God bringing this woman into my life, and I pray that she is by my side for years to come.”

J.J. and Katya announced their engagement back in January. “Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever✨🤍,” they wrote in their announcement, alongside a photo of their puppy Marley!

