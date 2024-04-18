NFL Draft 2024: Round 1 Order of Picks
The 2024 NFL Draft is one week from today, and with so many new football fans out there (thanks to Taylor Swift!) – we’re bringing you the draft order.
For Swifties who might be newly interested in the NFL draft, we’ll explain the process a little bit!
The draft order is determined by wins vs. losses throughout the season. So, technically, the teams with the worst record tend to have the “best” picks in each round. While this should be largely true, due to trades, pick exchanges, and more, sometimes the order is completely shuffled around.
This year’s number one pick would have belonged to the Carolina Panthers. However, a 2023 trade the Panthers made with the Chicago Bears caused them to have no first round pick this year. The Bears now have two first round picks, in addition to the very first pick in the draft.
Since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, they have the last pick in the first round.
Keep reading to see the current draft order for the first round…
The first round of the NFL draft will air on Thursday (April 25). As of the time of this posting, the draft order is accurate, but there could be trades coming soon that will impact the order!
2024 Round 1 NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago Bears
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs