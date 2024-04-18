NFL Draft 2024: Round 1 Order of Picks

The 2024 NFL Draft is one week from today, and with so many new football fans out there (thanks to Taylor Swift!) – we’re bringing you the draft order.

For Swifties who might be newly interested in the NFL draft, we’ll explain the process a little bit!

The draft order is determined by wins vs. losses throughout the season. So, technically, the teams with the worst record tend to have the “best” picks in each round. While this should be largely true, due to trades, pick exchanges, and more, sometimes the order is completely shuffled around.

This year’s number one pick would have belonged to the Carolina Panthers. However, a 2023 trade the Panthers made with the Chicago Bears caused them to have no first round pick this year. The Bears now have two first round picks, in addition to the very first pick in the draft.

Since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, they have the last pick in the first round.

Keep reading to see the current draft order for the first round…

The first round of the NFL draft will air on Thursday (April 25). As of the time of this posting, the draft order is accurate, but there could be trades coming soon that will impact the order!

2024 Round 1 NFL Draft Order

1. Chicago Bears

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs