Nick & Aaron Carter ID Docuseries 'Fallen Idols' to Explore Sexual Assault Allegations & Substance Abuse Struggles

Following their success with the Quiet on the Set docuseries exploring Nickelodeon and the dark side of children’s TV, ID is now releasing a new docuseries called Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.

Per ID:” At its core, Fallen Idols explores the accusations of sexual assault against Nick Carter by three women, while also diving into his brother, Aaron Carter’s, struggles with mental health and substance abuse – and the rift that occurred after Aaron decided to support his brother’s accusers.”

The four-part series premieres across two nights on Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on ID and streaming on Max.

“Nick looks like a perfect pretty Ken doll. But I know how evil he can be,” Nick’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones says in the trailer.

Watch the preview…