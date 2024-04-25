Who Is Caleb Williams' Girlfriend? Meet Valery Orellana, Who Will Be With Him at NFL Draft!

Caleb Williams is expected to be the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft tonight (April 25), and though you may be familiar with him from his college career at USC, you may not realize he has a lovely girlfriend who will be with him at the event!

The 22-year-old future NFL quarterback and his girlfriend, Valery Orellana, have been dating since 2020, though they keep much of their relationship off of social media.

Keep reading to find out more…

A few weeks ago, Caleb hinted that Valery would be joining him at the event, writing on X, “Wait till yall see draft day suit and my ladies dress. 1 of 1s 😆”

Valery is currently a student at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and though they attended different schools, they’ve stayed together all these years. She’s reportedly pursuing a degree in the Media and Journalism school at UNC.

Caleb is expected to be drafted to the Chicago Bears.

Find out the current NFL draft order.

See some photos that Valery shared on her social media…