Kanye West Addresses His Breakdown, Lists the Possible Causes of His Hospitalization

Kanye West is opening up about his 8-day hospitalization back in 2016, which he has labeled as a “breakdown.”

If you don’t remember, Kanye was taken to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation back in November of 2016.

“Mentally, where are you?” Charlamagne tha God asked Kanye during an interview.

Kanye responded, “I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was. After the breakdown—or I like to say, the breakthrough.”

Kanye was asked to elaborate on what could have possibly caused what happened.

“Fear, stress, control, being controlled, manipulation, like being a pawn or a chess piece in life, stressing things that create validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much, you know, just the concept of competition and being in competition with so many elements in one time [played a role],” he continued.

In the interview, Kanye discussed Donald Trump, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Barack Obama, and more.