Wed, 02 May 2018 at 6:00 am

Kelly Rowland & Husband Tim Weatherspoon Run Errands Together

Kelly Rowland & Husband Tim Weatherspoon Run Errands Together

Kelly Rowland keeps a low profile behind her shades while running an errand on Monday (April 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old entertainer was joined by her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Kelly is currently a judge and coach on the seventh season of The Voice Australia and the blind auditions just ended. The other judges on the show are Joe Jonas, Boy George, and Delta Goodrem.

The Knockout Round is next, followed by the Battle Round, and then the Live Shows!
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kelly Rowland, Tim Weatherspoon

