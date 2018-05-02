Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 8:57 pm

Paula Patton's New Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Formally Divorces From His Ex

Paula Patton's New Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Formally Divorces From His Ex

Paula Patton‘s new boyfriend, Zachary Quittman, is now in the process of a divorce.

Zach‘s ex, Mia Quittman, has filed for divorce according to court records obtained by The Blast.

Paula and Zach initially came under fire for their romance after reports surfaced that Zach was still married. However, he clarified the situation in a statement.

“We were totally separated before I moved on. Obviously there’s three sides to every story and I’m not pointing the finger or saying anyone’s wrong, but we were definitely separated before I moved on,” he told People.

The filling states that the couple, who were married for over 10 years, split on March 10, 2018. Mia listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and wants physical and legal custody of their two children, as well as spousal support.

For more on the filing, visit TheBlast.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Paula Patton, Zachary Quittman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr