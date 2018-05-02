Paula Patton's New Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Formally Divorces From His Ex

Paula Patton‘s new boyfriend, Zachary Quittman, is now in the process of a divorce.

Zach‘s ex, Mia Quittman, has filed for divorce according to court records obtained by The Blast.

Paula and Zach initially came under fire for their romance after reports surfaced that Zach was still married. However, he clarified the situation in a statement.

“We were totally separated before I moved on. Obviously there’s three sides to every story and I’m not pointing the finger or saying anyone’s wrong, but we were definitely separated before I moved on,” he told People.

The filling states that the couple, who were married for over 10 years, split on March 10, 2018. Mia listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and wants physical and legal custody of their two children, as well as spousal support.

