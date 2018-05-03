Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Support Zoe Saldana at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher sit in the VIP section to watch their friend Zoe Saldana receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (May 3) in Hollywood.

Mila, who worked with Zoe in the 2007 movie After Sex, spoke at the event to honor her pal.

“I admire you as a person, a wife, a sister, a mother, a businesswoman and an actress. While the world knows you for the characters you have played, I have the privilege of knowing the working mom behind-the-scenes,” Mila said during the speech.

Zoe‘s Avatar director James Cameron also spoke at the event while her Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan both showed their support by attending.