Thu, 17 May 2018 at 7:56 pm

President Trump & White House Staff Weigh In on Laurel vs. Yanny Debate - Watch!

The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to the White House!

The White House weighed in on the debate by sharing what members of President Donald Trump‘s staff hear when they listen to the tape.

Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Vice President Mike Pence all had different opinions as to which name they hear.

At the end of the video, Trump reveals what he hears – and it’s not Laurel OR Yanny!

Watch below!
