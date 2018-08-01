Luke Evans Praises Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler in Sweet Tweet!

Luke Evans said something really sweet about his two co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

If you don’t know, Luke is currently filming Murder Mystery with Jennifer and Adam in Italy. We have a bunch of set photos from the film if you missed it!

Luke took to Twitter on Wednesday (August 1) to write, “These two people are a total dream to work with. I’m also OK to work with…. @adamsandler @netflix #MurderMystery #jenniferaniston.”

Murder Mystery doesn’t have a release date just yet. Stay tuned!