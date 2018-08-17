Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hold Hands in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are all smiles as they leave NBC Studios on Thursday night (August 16) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer looked so chic in a frilly blush-colored skirt and matching heels while the 43-year-old retired baseball player went dapper in a blue suit and sunglasses as they held hands getting into their ride home.

Alex stepped out to support Jennifer as she stopped by for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jennifer is going to be honored at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with the Video Vanguard Award on Monday, August 20. She’s also expected to perform during the ceremony!