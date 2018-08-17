Zoe Kravitz Confirms 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Filming Has Wrapped!

Zoe Kravitz stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (August 16) and brought some good news – filming for season two of Big Little Lies has officially wrapped!

“Summer has been good, we’ve been filming the show… Big Little Lies. We actually wrapped last night,” the 29-year-old actress revealed. “It was kind of a funny goodbye because it was like three in the morning and everyone was like, ‘bye!”

Zoe also dished about working with Meryl Streep on season two. “It’s surreal,” Zoe said. “We do a lot of dinners together, we went bowling in Monterey.”

Zoe also talked about about meeting Prince when she was a kid, running into him years later at a club, and she reveals the interesting interactions she had with him in the days that followed – Watch more after the cut!



Zoë Kravitz Went Bowling with Meryl Streep

Zoë Kravitz on Her Relationship with Prince

FYI: Zoe is wearing Sies Marjan straight leg pant.