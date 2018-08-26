Eddie Murphy is Set to Welcome His 10th Child - Report

Eddie Murphy makes a rare appearance during his coffee outing on Saturday morning (August 25) in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old actor kept a low profile in a gray sweat outfit and sunglasses for his quick morning outing.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Eddie that will be welcoming his 10th child soon.

Eddie‘s longtime love Paige Butcher was recently spotted with a baby bump – so it appears as if Eddie will become a father again!

Eddie and Paige are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Izzy while Eddie has nine other kids – including 11-year-old daughter Angel with ex Mel B.