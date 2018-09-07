Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Are Leaving 'Project Runway'!

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving Project Runway after 16 seasons.

The two are planning to team up for an as-of-yet untitled global fashion competition series that is coming to Amazon, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday (September 7).

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!” said Heidi.

“I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure,” said Tim.

Bravo picked up Project Runway for a 17th season and has yet to reveal its hosts or judges.