Nicolas Cage & Elijah Wood Host 'Mandy' Screening in LA

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 3:03 pm

Nicolas Cage showed off his style while stepping out for a screening of Mandy!

The 54-year-old actor hit the red carpet in some red sunglasses on Tuesday evening (September 11) at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

He was also joined at the screening by his co-stars Elijah Wood, Linus Roache and Bill Duke as well as producers Josh Waller and Daniel Noah and director Panos Cosmatos.

Mandy follows a broken and haunted man who hunts an unhinged religious sect who slaughtered the love of his life.

The film hits theaters on September 14th.

