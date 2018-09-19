Avril Lavigne: 'Head Above Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Avril Lavigne makes her return to music with the release of her brand new single “Head Above Water,” and you can stream it right here!

“Thank you for waiting so patiently as I fought through and still continue to fight, the battle of my lifetime. The first song I am choosing to release is called ‘Head Above Water‘,” the 33-year-old singer wrote in a letter to fans.

“It is also the first song I wrote from my bed during one of the scariest moments of my life. I had accepted death and could feel my body shutting down,” Avril continued. “I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going under water and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe. Praying to God for Him to help me just keep my head above the water. To help me see through the stormy weather. I grew closer to Him. My mother held me. In her arms, I wrote the first song that I am releasing to tell my story. I later met a beautiful soul, Travis Clark, and we sat down at the piano and sculpted the rest of the song. Then I took it to the genius, Stephan Moccio and love what he did to the music.”

Avril‘s brand new single “Head Above Water” is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Avril Lavigne – Head Above Water (Lyric Video)

